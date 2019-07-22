Dear Meredith,

I am in a long-distance relationship with a guy, and a few months ago we decided to finally take the step and move together. Because I always wanted to live in another country and he really likes his hometown, we agreed on me moving to him, and we were both pretty excited about our future together. Although I'm really happy, I am also very afraid of this step. It's a big thing to leave everything behind and just start all over, and to be honest, I would wish for a bit more security from him. At the moment he is finishing his PhD and is really stressed by it, so he basically spends 24/7 at the university writing his thesis. Because I am in my home country trying to organize everything, our daily contact is basically reduced to texts that say “hey" and a stressed 10-minute phone call, which doesn't leave much room for quality time.

On top of that, he started to be haunted by the memory of his ex-girlfriend. To provide some background: She broke up with him a year before we met, but it wasn't until last December that I realized that he still wasn't over her. He started being absent and told me he was thinking about her, and although I think it's nice that he felt secure enough to talk about it with me, his behavior really hurt me. In the end, he said he loved me.

Since then, it got better, but a few weeks ago he started talking about her again. He recently told me that he reached out to her two weeks ago because he thinks it could help him to get over her if he could talk to her about their breakup. She declined his offer to meet and I can feel how much it hurts him. He just can’t get over her, and this is affecting our relationship. I know that he is under a lot of pressure right now. I get that he is stressed and hurt, and I really wish I could help him, but at the same time feel that his behavior is unfair. I'm about to leave my country for him and he is not giving me the feeling of being loved. Of course I already tried to talk about it with him, but he always shuts it down because it "stresses him even more." Am I asking for too much? I just feel so insecure right now and I don't know what to do. The situation is hard for both of us, and I'm afraid that I will move there and he will continue being that absent. Should I just wait and hope that he will get over her eventually? Or is this the point where I should break up?

– Moving or moving on?