I’m wondering if he’s ready for more

Hi Meredith,

Last summer I started a friends-with-benefits relationship with a man I met on Bumble. We had great communication and defined the terms – that we would be friends, get physical, and go out every once in a while. We had a good routine of hanging out at my place, watching shows, talking, and hooking up. One night I invited him for dinner/drinks and he resisted (we hadn't done anything outside my place yet). He was worried I wanted more, even though I was always very clear about what I wanted from our casual relationship. Turns out he was just in a bad place with his mental health and needed to focus on himself, which he did. We cut ties and didn't talk for several months.

He reached out four months ago because he really needed someone to talk to and knew I'd be a good friend. We eventually got back into our old routine. Here’s the thing – over the past few months we've been closer than ever, finding out we have so much in common, and doing a lot of activities like movies, breweries, home improvement projects, and lunches. He even wanted to meet my friends and come to my birthday dinner. He's so sweet, my biggest cheerleader, and we can talk about everything. And the physical chemistry is great. You must know where I'm going with this. I'm starting to wonder if he wants more. We talk every day and are much closer than ever. I've never considered him someone I'd date only because he's never wanted a real relationship, but if he did, he'd be my perfect guy. I'm afraid to lose this close friend by asking for more, but I'd like to try dating for real. I think part of me is also afraid someone could like me enough to have "benefits" with me, but not enough to date me. How do I approach this?

– Benefits