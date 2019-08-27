I was supposed to move to him – then he dumped me

I've been in a long-distance relationship with someone for three years. We have our differences in culture, race, and religion, but we pushed that aside. We enjoyed each other's company and we always felt comfortable with each other. He had faith in our relationship, and even though we were long-distance, we'd use Skype and behave as though we were living together. Every four months we would meet each other because of my work (I get seven days off every four months). He kept saying he loved me, he didn't want to loose me, and mentioned that he cried when he had a random dream that I died.

But last month he asked for a breakup. He said he didn't love me enough. I tried to move on. Later, after he found out I had spent the night with someone else, he called and said he thought about me a lot and worried that he might not find someone as great. What's going on? I know that long-distance relationships can be tiring, but I have two months left of my job/internship, and I had planned to live with him after that. He ended it at the last minute – after three years. I want to move on, to be able to love again, but should I keep trying with him? I need to understand what he meant when he said he doesn't love me enough.

– Help