I’m still thinking about my former friend/crush

I was close friends with a guy for six years. We did so much together. It was the kind of friendship where he would bring me my favorite things when I was sick. He went out a lot and hooked up with many women. Then he'd come to me as his safe place. We were there for each other in ways that I hadn't experienced with anyone before. After a while, I started to realize that I had romantic feelings for him, but I never brought them up because I didn't want to ruin the friendship and I didn't think he'd want to settle down.

A few months after this realization, I met the man who is now my boyfriend. My boyfriend felt uncomfortable/threatened by the closeness of my friendship with the guy. Thinking I was doing the right thing, I stopped talking to my best friend. It's almost three years later, and I'm still with my boyfriend, but I constantly think about my old friend and wonder if he even thinks about me now. I know he was hurt at first, but I wish I could know if he's feeling the way I do. I don't know if he was my first real love (even though we did not have a physical relationship), or if I'm supposed to be with him. The littlest things remind me of him. I care for the person I'm with because I know how much he cares for me. He's safe. I would have a safe life with him and wouldn't have to worry about stepping out of my comfort zone.

I should say that it wasn't always great with my boyfriend; I was once crazy in love with him, but almost a year ago we broke up for a short period when I found out he'd been lying to me for months. But the whole experience strengthened the relationship, at least on his end. I still feel hurt and less enthusiastic on my end.

I have this fantasy where my friend and I run into each other at a party. Right when we see each other, we started talking and being honest about how we felt. That's why I think the most frustrating part of this is the chance I never took three years ago. The fact that I don't know how my old friend really feels about me anymore, or if he ever loved me the way I did him. What do I do?

– Thinking about him