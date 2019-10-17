Should I tell my friend what her boyfriend says about her?

Hey Meredith, One of my closest friends was going through a difficult breakup with her boyfriend of five years. It was pretty brutal. He basically just told her one day that it was over and walked out without talking about it. This came after months of him treating her pretty poorly, avoiding her, canceling trips to see her, etc. A couple of months after the breakup, he came back to talk, and they're giving the relationship another shot. At least, that's what my friend thinks - and that's the problem. He has a horrible habit of talking about her to his friends behind her back, and the stuff he says isn't run of the mill guy talk. He's told his friends that he has no intention of marrying her, that he doesn't take their relationship or her seriously, and that she's just easy. After this week's conversation, she came away from it thinking they were back together, but he told his roommate that was "definitely not what was happening." This is something that our whole friend group talks about, but she has no idea, and it's seriously been eating away at me. If she heard him saying those things, she'd be really hurt, and I don't want her to have to go through that kind of pain right now. On the one hand, I've been hoping they would just break up and she could move on with her life, but now that they're maybe back together, I can't help but feel some sort of responsibility to tell her what's been going on. On the other hand, there's a good chance that me telling her would ruin our friendship. She knows I don't like him very much and that I don't think they should get back together, and based on the way their relationship works, I'm pretty sure she'd either defend him or think I was lying to keep them apart. Should I tell her what's been going on, or should I ride it out and let them figure it out on their own? - Concerned Bystander