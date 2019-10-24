He’s younger and a mansplainer

I'm dating a much younger man. I seem to have trouble with his need to inform everyone (including me) about how the world runs, and his other narcissistic traits.

Is this mansplaining? Is is harmless? In my gut, it feels icky. I am 20 years his senior, have had many life experiences, yet I am talked to like an ignorant person. He even says there are many things he needs to teach me.

I am trying to keep an open mind because he is very informed and intelligent. But I could care less about the type of information he finds so fascinating. I just want to enjoy life, be peaceful and content. I do love him, and there is amazing chemistry between us. I'm just feeling very confused over his need for dominance. We have been together for 10 months. He wants to get married, but I'm hesitant.

