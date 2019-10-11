Hi Meredith,

I'll make things short and quick. I was in a stagnant relationship for two years with a man who put up walls and strung me along, and I kept letting it happen. Eventually I couldn't take it anymore. Four months ago, it ended, finally, but it felt like it was over long before there was an official breakup.

Within one month of really disconnecting from this ex (blocking him, etc.), I met a man – a wonderful man, who is communicative, inspiring, funny, and respectful. In some ways, based on interests, he is almost like the male version of me. We click in so many ways. I'm spending a ton of time with him and I want to see him even more.

I loved my ex. I still love him because deep down, inside what could be an awful shell, he is a good man. Just not the man for me. That's why it's so surprising that I've completely fallen for this new man and can't fight it – and don't want to. I want something to be wrong, because I'm so smitten. Is it too soon to be this smitten? Is it a red flag that I am?

- Smitten too Soon