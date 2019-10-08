My mom and my boyfriend aren’t speaking

My boyfriend and I are both 23, have been together for two and a half years, and we both still live with our parents so we can finish school and save money to buy a home. I'm very close with my mother, and she set me up with my boyfriend (he was my younger brother's friend), but ever since he and I got together, they've had so many problems, which was totally unforeseen because my mom absolutely adored him before we became involved. At the moment, they're not even speaking.

Some backstory: Over the last few years, my mother has developed a very big victim mindset. She still babies my younger brother and enables his poor choices while criticizing the majority of my decisions. I feel like a teenager when she's around. I don't feel respected whatsoever.

My boyfriend, on the other hand, sometimes has somewhat of a superiority complex. His family is perfect, he has to have the best of everything, and as of late, he’s only put time and attention into HIS problems. He has no interest in my inconveniences, which has caused issues in our relationship.

Now I feel I have no one to talk to because they've made everything all about them, and I'm being forced to choose between the two people I love. I want to make it clear that neither of them are terrible people; they're both actually pretty incredible and I love them both deeply and feel blessed to even know them. But as of now, I feel I have to sort through their individual problems and the problems they have with each other. It's leaving me drained, exhausted, and very much alone, with no desire or time to work on myself or what I want/need. Please tell me how I can improve this situation before it ends my relationships. I fear it will ruin what I have with my boyfriend.

– Stuck in the middle