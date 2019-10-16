She lied about being single

In January I contacted an ex girlfriend from 20 years ago (we are both 37 now). She responded and we started chatting. I asked her if she was married or had a boyfriend, and her response was, "single, no kids." So I asked if she would like to meet up for a drink and we did. We walked around and talked, holding hands. When we got to the end of the evening, I went for a kiss and so did she. At that moment, we fell back in love.

Things got hot and heavy, and both of us had never been happier. Life was going beyond great. At the end of February I proposed to her, and without hesitation, she said yes. We were also trying to have a child at this point, too. Although things were wonderful in our relationship, I had a weird feeling that something wasn't right. I tried to not pay any attention to it and just kept on enjoying her in every way. Any time spent together was amazing. It never mattered what we were doing; as long as we were together we were happy.

Finally, one month ago, I couldn't dodge the feeling I kept having, so I did some searching and found out that she actually had a boyfriend and also a child with him. I let it go and told her it was OK and that everyone deserves a second chance. I didn't get mad at all. She told me she broke up with him and moved in with a friend. Two weeks ago, I learned that she lied to me about that and was still with him. I got mad and said some things I shouldn't have to the boyfriend.

I know she did me pretty dirty, but I miss her terribly. I still love her and would take her back in a second. I am miserable without her. What do I do?

– Miserable