Is it ‘never really over’?

Hey Meredith,

I'm a 21-year-old guy who dated a woman for about a year, until early 2018. It was long-distance because I was going to school in the US while she was studying abroad. We only met for a few days every year but it was always the best. I initiated the breakup, though. Long-distance makes everything feel uncertain and that scared me a lot.

After the breakup, she took it a lot harder than I did. I decided it was always better to be "strong" and thick-skinned, rather than cry myself to sleep and watch sad movies. But you can only live in denial for so long. It took months of therapy and a lot of self-reflection to actually start feeling better. Later, my ex told me she had started a romantic relationship with her best friend. I was genuinely shocked and I revealed everything to her how I still felt about her. That relationship of hers ended a few weeks later. I tried my best to be there for her.

It's been nice talking to her on and off, and I've realized how much I've changed since our breakup. I became a lot more emotional and understanding. I had a conversation with her yesterday where I quoted Katy Perry and said that I was "never really over" her, and hinted at having another go at a relationship. Even though she didn't say it fully, she kinda told me that she doesn't really think of me the same way, and that her best friend (also her ex) is someone she's more interested in. She said she looks back at our relationship fondly and sees me as a special person in her life.

Meredith, I really wish she would give it another shot. But there is a huge part of her that is still reeling from the way I reacted right after our breakup. Right now, I'm not sure if we are friends or just two people talking but I really wish that she begins trusting me a lot more. I would love to hear your thoughts on this.

– Never really over?