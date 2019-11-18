This ‘friend’ is still chasing my boyfriend

I don't know what to do about my boyfriend's female friend.

The background: My boyfriend and I dated for two years and broke up a few months ago due to communication issues. We're trying to see if we can work things out. This "friend" was chasing him before we broke up, knowing we were in a relationship and still trying to get his attention. After we broke up, they dated a little, but according to him it "wasn't real" and didn't go anywhere. When he decided to work things out with me, he told her what he was doing and that they were over, but she won't go away. She was not the reason for the breakup, but she definitely made things worse.

She's still around constantly, flirting and hanging off him, trying to get his attention. And he returns the attention to some degree; they talk constantly. Obviously I have an issue with this, he knows I have an issue with this, and he won't ask her to stop or go away because she's his "friend" ... but she's not. She was a mutual friend to both of us for months, but she would do attention-seeking things and it got to the point where our other friends didn't want to be around her anymore.

She decided she wanted my boyfriend and tried to date him/sleep with him, then tried to lie about not knowing we were dating when I confronted her. Those are not the actions of a friend. I'm pretty sure he's just enjoying the attention from her because he's lonely and depressed. He gets attention from me, but many of our friends are busy doing other things and don't talk or spend time with him. Some of them don't want to be around him because of her as well. Not really sure what to do.

– Friend