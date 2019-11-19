Is my boyfriend cheating?

And enjoy today's episode of the Love Letters podcast , "Friends Without Benefits," which is about how to know whether a relationship could be more.

I feel like my boyfriend is cheating. Here are my reasons:

1. He takes forever to reply to me even when he's not at work. 2. He thinks that going days without speaking is OK, and I always initiate the conversations between us. 3. In the eight months I’ve known him, we have never – and I mean NEVER – spent a full day together. We don't hang out on the weekends and I've offered many times. 4. He got into an argument with his sister and she made a comment about how he had different girls over every night. He made it seem like she only said that because I was in the room, but when I asked her she said she had no reason to lie. 5. When I'm with him (once a week), he's the best and shows me love and affection, but he's very protective of his phone.

I have stupidly fallen for this guy. That one day a week means a lot and leaves me smiling. Maybe he’s not cheating, maybe he just doesn't want anything serious with me. I don't know what to do. I would do anything for him, but I'm not sure he would do the same for me. I broke up with him once and he was posting on Facebook about being a good boyfriend and just deep thoughts (mind you, I don’t follow him on Facebook but I still look at his profile). So naturally I thought he was upset and didn't want to lose me, and I asked him to give me another chance, which is when we got back together.

But he recently left for a trip to Florida and I had no idea he was going. He didn’t say anything to me about it and I’m very upset. It's not that he didn't ask me if I wanted to go, it's that he never mentioned it.

What should I do?

– Suspicious