Things got worse when we moved in together

My fiancé and I moved in together six months ago and we've been dating for almost two years. I’m in my early 20s. We always got along well and only had minor disagreements, but that changed when we moved in together. He's become more controlling and throws a fit when I go and visit people – even my mom and grandma. He says this is because I was "wild before we got together."

He doesn't want me to go out without him but he doesn't do much with me outside of the house. We don't go out on dates often, and he doesn't take time to visit with my family. It's also difficult because I can't live in our apartment with my dog, so the dog stays with my family. I've never lived without a comfort animal.

I don't know if we're at odds or if it's just a mid-relationship issue. I'm worried this could grow to be a verbally and mentally abusive relationship and that I don't want to see the truth. I don't think it's normal for 20-year-olds to be bored at home. We have no children and we should be having fun. Instead we're inside because he's too worried that some guy is going to look at me. There's no trust. Can I get some advice please?

– Living Together