I always return to him – but what are we?

I have been in an on-and-off casual relationship for years with the same guy. I met "Guy" when I was 23. At the time, I was divorcing my first love and had a toddler. Guy was in his 30s and focusing on his career while dating as many different women as he could. We would go clubbing together. He was my wingman and vice versa. We always had the best time – and still do.

In my latter 20s, I found myself in a serious relationship, but when it ended I was right back to where I was before – with Guy. By the time I was 30, all my friends were getting married and I wanted to do the same. But a friends-with-benefits relationship can't last forever, right? Guy had no desire to marry or have kids.

I met someone else, got married, and kept my distance from Guy but thought about him often. He was busy with a younger woman. Then, after experiencing a natural disaster with my husband and clearly seeing that we were not a good team, I divorced him. I resumed hanging out with Guy when the divorce was finalized, which was well over a year ago now.

My child is older now, so I have more time. Guy has dated a more women with no intention of having children. We've experienced great times, a fun vacation, and sad times due to family illnesses and deaths. I don't want to risk losing our trust, respect, and special bond to demand something more serious. Am I in a secret open relationship or still friends-with-benefits? Am I settling? Does it matter? He feels like home and family to me.

Also, do I pursue other relationships? Would they even be successful as long as he is in the picture? This time I know I am not willing to take him out of it. He is my best friend now, and I am his.

– Almost 40