It’s hard to break up after so much history

Hi Meredith,

I'm 27 and my boyfriend of almost nine years is 26, so there's lots of history here, including the traumatic loss of my boyfriend's parent.

I am struggling with feeling like we don't have the story/spark/something that would help me feel like I’m in love and content, even though I know I'm in a pretty happy relationship. I spend more time than I should worrying about the next step or if this is right. Every time I mention that to friends, they say that me not knowing I'm in love is a red flag, but I feel like our history makes it much more complicated than that.

When we started hooking up in college, I saw it as casual and he thought it was serious. The memories I have from the time – when he was falling in love with me – aren't as romantic as I wish they were. I feel weighed down by the history of this relationship even though we've had some wonderful times. He's not the man I imagined winding up with, but he is incredibly kind, forgiving, generous, and handsome. He's funny when he’s feeling confident and can be quite charming. He's supportive of my dreams and helps me manage my anxieties, and I feel really lucky to have such a strong partner. We have fun together. But I still worry that somehow this isn't enough. We’ve talked about this and he's always patient and encouraging about how I feel, but he does think I have a tendency to self-sabotage. I have a hard family dynamic and he is maybe the only person in the world I trust to give me unconditional love.

While I think we have the makings of a strong marriage and wonderful family (which we’re discussing and feeling some pressure to commit to), I just want to feel twenty-something and in love. I want to make silly choices just because I'm falling for someone. I feel like I might be chasing that feeling more than anything, but what if something's really missing here? I could just be longing for a fantasy, but I can't tell. I care deeply for him, but I find myself aching to start fresh. How can I bring what I'm missing into this relationship ... or is that not possible?

– Stuck on the Past