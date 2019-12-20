After one good date, should I try to reconnect?

Send your problems here. Remember that if you're taking a long drive for the holiday, there is entertainment.

I went on a date with someone I met at an art show. It was my first (in my opinion) official date as an adult . Everything went fantastic. We both had a wonderful time and ended up sharing a very intimate evening until I was politely signaled to leave. I asked if we would see each other again, and the answer was yes. However, a few days later this person texted me to let me know they weren't in a place to start anything new. That it's not the right time. I was unfortunately very disappointed at the time and said some regretful things. I'm not sure If I should attempt to reconcile with this person, give them space and be patient, or avoid them completely. I really enjoyed our time together, and I'm fairly certain the feeling was mutual – but I don't want to be presumptuous by deciding to reach out in an attempt to reconnect. Should I try to reconcile and reconnect or just move on? – Regretful