What’s the next step with my roommate?

Dear Meredith, I have developed deep feelings for one of my roommates. We have lived together for the last three months and spend nearly every day together. He is becoming a best friend, but a best friend I have serious feelings for. We are both single and neither one of us is dating. My friends who have seen us interact think he has feelings for me because of how he acts around me but up until recently, the moves he made weren't big enough for me to let him know how I feel. But things took an interesting turn last week. He told me he was jealous when I talked to another guy, we held hands walking home from going out, and he asked me to sleep in his bed with him to spoon. I think the next time he does something like hold my hand or ask me to spoon I'm just gonna ask him what's going on. But what if I tell him how I feel and he doesn't feel the same way? Then I have to see him everyday. It would be too awkward for me. What should I do? Make the first move? Wait till he does? – Lost in Love