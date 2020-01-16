I’ve never had a date

Hello,

I am a 25-year-old man who's never been on a date. I suffer from social anxiety and am prone to self-loathing and envy. I am quiet and an introvert, and have spent my entire life without close friends. I have acquaintances from school and work, but I do not have relationships with these people outside of school or the workplace.

I am successful at my job, but I always find myself looking at others laughing with friends, and that makes feel so lonely. I have a supportive family, but what I really missed was having some peers with whom to share an accomplishment. I am the guy who people have seen but no one has noticed. I can only blame myself for that. With social anxiety comes the feeling that nobody likes you or wants you around.

When it comes to romantic relationships, I have never even talked to a woman in a way that is not just friendly. People tell you to put yourself out there, but this is incredibly difficult for me. I have taken the initiative and gone to bars to meet people. However, I just end up sitting by myself as I find myself incapable of approaching anyone. No one wants to have the creepy loner guy approach them. People tell you to be yourself when meeting people. I feel like that is something I have always been doing. I have not made any friends by being myself so I cannot see myself finding date by doing so.

If I ever meet someone, there is still no escaping my inexperience. I would not know what to do. I feel like someone who has just learned how to walk trying to compete with professional athletes in a running race. What chance do I have? It would not take much scrutiny to tell I was no good. I cannot help but feel I have wasted my life. I cannot talk about fun teenage years, summer romances, wild nights, or even amazing friendships. How do I change this?

– Lonely