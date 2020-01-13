How do I move on from a three-year relationship?

It's been about three months since I ended a three-year relationship with a woman I do still love and care about. I wasn't the best person in the relationship, and I will admit that I was selfish at times. Perhaps I should've ended it sooner. Every time there were problems, I'd tell myself, "No, I love her, this has to work."

I'm not going to sit here and tell you that she didn't make her own mistakes, but I can't help but think that some of them were due to me leaving countless times (roughly four) and then coming back. I know I hurt her deeply.

My initial reason for leaving all the time was that she was too clingy. Even when we were doing well, she required a lot of my attention. She did not like my best friends because she believed they encouraged my bad habits (bad by her definition). If I wasn't catering to her, she'd say I wasn't being a "real" boyfriend. I remember buying her flowers and her being really disappointed because they weren't big enough for her. I thought they were decent and beautiful.

At times the relationship was abusive on both sides. I guess I'm writing because I feel really down about the whole thing lately. I can't help but feel sad and regretful about it all. I wanted to text her on New Year's, to wish her the best, but I wasn't sure if that would do even more harm than good because I don't know how she feels about me now.

Sometimes I think breaking up with her was best for both of us. Yet other times I feel so stupid for leaving because all she really wanted was to love me. Any ideas about how to move on and feel less sad?

– It's Over