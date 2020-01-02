He doesn’t want to get married ‘anytime soon’

Dear Meredith,

My boyfriend and I have been together for a year. We became exclusive quickly, and we make each other very happy. We are supportive and respectful of one another, we enjoy many of the same things, and our families get along wonderfully. He is honest and kind and always puts my needs and comfort first. I have a young son and my boyfriend is great with him.

At the start of the relationship, we lived a few hours apart. I found an incredible job opportunity near him, and he was very enthusiastic for my son and I to move in with him, which we have. It's been a smooth transition and we all seem quite happy with the arrangement. My concern is that even though we essentially do everything as a family (trips, holidays, school functions, etc.), he made a comment to me the other day that he "wasn't getting married anytime soon." I wish I could remember the context of this comment, but we were in bed and about to fall asleep and it escapes me. It honestly shocked me.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not hunting for a ring or demanding a date. But the way he said it made me feel like he was suggesting it wasn't in the plans. I got upset and he immediately felt badly and tried to comfort me. The next day he said that he "wasn't going anywhere," and we would live "happily ever after” but I am skeptical now. We have talked about what we value in marriage partners, and on our third date he blurted out that he wanted to marry me (which I didn't take very seriously, of course). But now I am faced with the dilemma of either throwing away what otherwise is a very healthy and happy relationship, or risk my son and I becoming even more attached to someone who might not be in it for the long haul. I'm in my early 30s and he is in his late 30s and we both have professional careers with similar incomes, so even though it is a little early in the relationship, I don't feel it is ridiculous to be having these discussions. I'm also afraid of coming across as desperate. I'm so confused and would just love some advice as to how to proceed.

– Too Soon?