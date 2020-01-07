She says she isn’t ready to date

I live in rural Vermont and dating/meeting people is fairly difficult. Within the past three months, I've become closer with a woman I've known for about a year now. I felt like she might have a crush on me, but I wasn't sure. We hung out a couple times, including taking a day trip. She recently opened up about having some serious seasonal depression. I sympathized, and then eventually, after having trouble reaching her, I sent her a physical letter.

I started out by saying that I had a crush on her, if it wasn't obvious. I told her she's beautiful, creative, has great taste in music, great style, and is very thoughtful and sweet. The next of couple days, as I waited for her to receive the letter, I had a ton of anxiety. Three or four days later, she messaged me and said she was going to write me a letter in return but decided that I deserved a faster response. She told me she's had a crush on me for months but has gone through some traumatic events this year. I won't go into specifics, but she isn't quite ready to date and wants to work through her issues. She said she wouldn't completely throw out the possibility of us getting together down the road but had no idea how long that road would be, and didn't want me to wait for her because it felt unfair. She still feels really drawn to me, she said, and I share that feeling, but we are in some kind of limbo that feels a little difficult to navigate.

That whole conversation was weeks ago, and we've had some really personal conversations since then about random family dynamics and struggles. I want to be supportive as a friend. I also feel like I have a positive effect on her, but perhaps that's just my ego trying to justify my feelings that we should be together. I don't want to pressure her into anything, but I do feel like I have a calming effect on her.

The little community I met her in had a Secret Santa, and naturally I was selected to give her a gift. It feels like some kind of a sign to me. I bought her really personal, meaningful gifts that I knew she would love. I just hope they didn’t result in pressure to commit to anything. Or maybe I do? I don't know.

– Waiting