We’re living with my mother

I've been with my boyfriend for five years now. We were long-distance and he finally moved in with me ... and my mom. We're only 22 so we're broke college kids.

Anyhow, my mom and my boyfriend consistently fight. He believes that she belittles him and his opinions. He also inserts himself in a our conversations, thinking he's defending me against my mother. It doesn't help.

My mother takes it as an attack and starts to cut into him and talk about how he has no credibility because he hasn't lived life. It becomes overwhelming, being in a cramped apartment with the two of them always bickering. I feel lost in the middle especially because whenever he is not around, she will tell me he isn't the one. "He'll leave you as soon as you find something better." It's to the point where I don't like being left alone with her.

At this point I don't know what to do because I see both sides and I'm so lost. The disrespect goes both ways, and I also believe that because she has no boyfriend or close friends to occupy her time, she focuses on my relationship. I think my fights with my boyfriend are pretty normal.

I love them both, but at this point I just want to leave and not be around either of them. I don't want to be single; I just want them to stop. What should I do?

- Cramped