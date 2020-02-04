I’m worried about her after the breakup

I broke up with my girlfriend of a year and a half. We spent half of our time in a long-distance relationship flying to see each other once a month. I'm 27, she's 23. I work and she is in college. I'm a face-to-face person and struggle with texting. We had great times together, never fought or anything, sex was great etc., although she had some issues (anxiety and the effects of a tough childhood). I did/do love her and care for her a lot, however she is very sensitive and emotional, whereas I’m much more closed off emotionally (to a fault).

We got on well, however I struggled with only seeing her for two days every few weeks and then back to small talk by text, Skype, etc. I did try and make the effort to communicate more, but probably didn't fulfill her emotional needs at times. I did treat her well otherwise. To be honest, it broke her heart when we ended things (which was fairly mutual). I was the one she turned to for help (mental health, making her feel better, giving advice, etc.). Since she moved away, she hasn't had many close friends or family close by. I feel guilty and can't stop thinking about how she is coping.

Don't get me wrong, I am hurting about the breakup, but she is probably worse off having heightened emotions. 1. How can I get over this guilt? 2. Do I contact her again to make sure she is OK? 3. Do I say there is potential for the future or does that make it too difficult? (She may live in my state after college again in three years, and if we are both single, I wouldn't rule it out.) Not sure whether to go no-contact or not, as she might think I don't care about her wellbeing anymore, which isn't true.

– Broken Up