Should we get married?

My partner "Matt" and I have been dating for four years. We got together in college and moved to a new state after we graduated. When we first got together, we were both fervently anti-marriage due to growing up in less than ideal households where we witnessed abusive relationships. We've both worked extremely hard with therapists and each other to keep from modeling the people who raised us, and both of us know that the work is a lifelong project.

Over Christmas, we were talking to Matt's older sister about her upcoming wedding. She and her fiancé are going into major debt so that her massive extended family can come disrupt the ceremony and get drunk on their (bank's) dime. (These are goals that her family members have explicitly stated in my presence.) Matt's response, after we'd sympathized, was to sit down and write out the members of our parents' immediate families. Then he told me "we can't get under 150 people without offending someone, so we'll just have to elope."

It was a joke, but he's made a ton of similar ones since then. I know that jokes are how he tests the water for stressful conversations, so I guess I'm trying to figure out if the water's good. I like him, I love him, and I am completely in love with him, but I don't know if that's the best metric for marriage. We're 24 (25 is rapidly approaching), and we've already gone through a lot of challenges, lessons, and character development together.

Financially and logistically, marriage would be great. I have no need for a wedding, and would be happy to elope. My company has exponentially better healthcare than Matt's, so I'd worry about him a thousand times less. His credit is embarrassingly better than mine (I'm fixing it, but it's going to take a few more years), so we'd get slammed with far fewer "risky customer" fees and maybe even be able to get a loan, if necessary. Emotionally, I have no freaking clue. Is being married dramatically different from being in a long-term relationship? I feel like I should be petrified that some switch will flip if/when he goes from partner to spouse, but I'm not. I would want to go to a counselor and a lawyer together before eloping, but that's about it, and that's something we'll be doing this year anyway.

Am I being blasé about this – or too logical? Are we too young?

– Mulling over Matrimony