Would I regret breaking up with him?

Hello Meredith,

I am 24 and have been in a committed relationship with my boyfriend for the past two years. He was also my first love and first boyfriend back in high school. We broke up and went to separate colleges but I never stopped loving him. After six years, we finally reconnected and the spark was stronger than ever.

Things were amazing for the first year but then we started seeing our fundamental differences. I began my career in law enforcement and he was supposed to do the same, but instead decided to pursue a career in the arts/music. There is a lot of potential for him on this path, but for now the work isn't lucrative and he has an hourly job for money. Part of the initial allure was our shared interest in a profession. We had planned to move out of our hometown together and live happily ever after, etc. However, now he has to stay in this city because of his new career.

If we want to do things or take trips, I have to pay. I hate myself for feeling this way but I kind of resent him for his new priorities, and the fact that if I want to pursue my plans for a promotion, I would have to leave him. We have a great relationship. He is kind and loving and the love of my life, but my attraction has faded significantly. I thought it was hormonal at first until ... well, there's this guy at work.

We started work together and are part of the same class so we immediately clicked. We talk every day and go to the gym together after work, sometimes with other coworkers but usually just us (my workplace has an employee gym). He is 10 years older than I am but he's insanely good looking, kind, intelligent, and in my same field so he gets it, and I can talk to him about anything. I hate myself for having these feelings, and it's like my sexuality has been awoken and it's all I can think about now. I have not talked to the coworker about this but he is about to leave his live-in girlfriend and he's made it fairly obvious he is into me as well. I love my boyfriend. I am not sure if I am still in love with him but I don't want to make the same mistake I made in high school and leave him again only to regret it because he's such a great man. I feel so guilty that I am having these feelings for my coworker and I wish I felt that way about my boyfriend instead. Any advice? Thank you so much in advance.

– Mistakes