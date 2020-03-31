My boyfriend talks to his “friend” every day

Dear Meredith,

I have been with my boyfriend for about 18 months now. The first three months of our relationship were some of the best times of my life. I truly believed I had found my soulmate. He says I'm the first girl he's said "I love you" to (his friends told me the same thing). But right after the three month mark, I found out that he was talking to an old friend of his every single day. This woman is married, and she has been in his life for 15 years (they are both in their 40s). As soon as I found out, I completely lost it.

Now, I have always been a "one of the guys" kind of a girl. And my experience has taught me that a guy and a girl can never stay just friends. Especially if they're talking on the phone every day. Also, he never told me about this woman until I found out. He knew that I was a very jealous person even before we started dating. Wouldn't you think that if their friendship was that innocent, he would have told me about her, instead of waiting until I found out on my own? He has since stopped talking to her. Although he did wish her a happy birthday and bought her a present.

A couple of months ago, I called this woman to find out once and for all what was going on between them. And instead of telling me there was nothing going on, I got answers like, "What does it matter? He chose you," and "I'm very happy he's found someone, I always wanted him to find someone, I just wish you weren't so jealous," and "He wasn't born yesterday; he had other people in his life before you came along." She even refused to answer when I asked her whether they slept together by telling me, "It's a very private question."

The only thing she told me was that he didn't tell her about me because he's a very private person. Am I just being crazy and insecure or does this sound fishy to you too? Do you have guy friends you talk to every day? Or exchange gifts with? Is he gaslighting me?

– Old friends?