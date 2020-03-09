Should we continue this long-distance relationship?

Long-distance relationship people: I'm wondering how all of these virus-related travel issues are affecting you. If you're in a long-distance relationship and are dealing with travel (a lack of Amtrak, general concerns, etc.) email me at meredith.goldstein@globe.com. Now for a long-distance letter:

Dear Meredith, My boyfriend and I have been together for a year and a half, the first year living in the same city and the last six months long-distance after I moved away (I was living in his home country to get a degree, and after it ended my student visa expired). I love him deeply and I feel lucky to have him in my life – I can't imagine wanting to be with anyone else. But I feel conflicted about the commitment it will take for us to be together again. He wants me to move back to his country, and although I enjoyed living there, I can't see it in my immediate future, especially with concerns about getting another visa. We're in our mid-20s and neither of us is ready for marriage. Maybe in five years I'll feel differently about that kind of commitment, but is it absurd to continue a relationship knowing that we won't be together in the immediate future and that I'm not sure our life goals will ever align? I love our texts, FaceTimes, letters, and visits, but I'm worried that if we were suddenly living together long-term, the adjustment would be challenging. I have always seen myself as an independent, educated, ambitious young woman and I don't know how to accept the idea of a relationship that would require sacrifice and struggle, even with someone as wonderful as him. – Stay together?