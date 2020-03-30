I’ve stopped my serial monogamy to work on myself

Dear Meredith,

I just ended my long relationship with my boyfriend. Through years of therapy, I've come to realize that I have a codependent pattern of totally losing myself in relationships. When I'm single, I'm just thinking about how to get back into a relationship again because I'm afraid of being alone. It's a vicious cycle. I was tired of hurting my ex-boyfriend, whom I love dearly, when it came to my own ambivalence. I figured it was best to address this half-in, half-out problem of mine when I have no one to hurt in the process.

I knew the only way for me to outgrow this pattern was to actually focus on myself, even though my ex was a keeper. This is extremely hard for me as a serial monogamist. I'm trying to be intentional about not succumbing to the panic of being single, but the problem I'm facing is knowing that my ex-boyfriend is now free to date other people. He is a good man with a lot of great qualities who wants a commitment, so I know it won't be long before he does end up settling down. I knew this would be one of the consequences of breaking up, which is what made the choice so difficult. It sends daggers through me when I think of this person I love dearly spending his life with someone else. A past version of myself would have tried to sabotage any chance of him moving on, but I am a lot better than I used to be.

I made a promise to myself and to him that I would leave him be. We are no-contact and are currently on a social media blackout from each other. We will no doubt see each other again someday because we have a lot of close mutual friends, so seeing him in a relationship with someone new is inevitable. Even though I'm 29, this is all very new to me, because in the past I'd just jump straight into a new relationship to conceal the pain of that loss. I made sure it's different this time, but I'm also feeling all the pain that comes with a breakup for the first time. I suppose my questions are these: How do I cope with this tremendous loss, even knowing it's the best thing for my personal growth? How do I deal with the pain of letting a good man go? How do I fall out of love with someone without just burying myself in a new relationship first?

– Letting a Good Man Go