He slept with his friend after we met

I’ve been with my boyfriend for a little over a year. We live together and everything is great. However, I did the worst thing ever and went through his texts because I just had that unexplainable feeling. He has been texting one of his female friends (we hang out with her quite frequently), and she is professing that she still has feelings for him. He seemed to be telling her that he wants to be just friends, but also wrote a list of talking points to have with her once they have a chance to have a solo conversation. Come to find out, they slept together a couple of times when we first met.

This female friend has always been cold toward me and I had no idea why. Now I know. So I told my boyfriend I went through his phone and found the texts. He was obviously upset I breached his privacy (rightfully so). But he wasn't apologetic or anything about keeping this from me. She mentioned me in the texts so I felt since I was involved, I have a right to know. So now it seems I have to hang out with her and act like nothing is wrong when clearly there is. They slept together over a year ago so why would she still be hung up on him? He also lied and told me they slept together months before we met.

I don't know if I can act normal around her now, especially when I've tried so hard to get her to like me before knowing this fact. He assured me he doesn't have feelings for her and says he was trying to keep this to himself so he could solve it and not have it be an issue. However, he is unapologetic about lying to me about when this occurred. I'm just confused.

– Confused