‘We’ve been in contact every day for three years’
I'm 26 and I've known this guy for almost seven years. We were friends for a long time, and then one night about four years ago, we crossed into more-than-friends territory. I thought it was going somewhere but he did not. He ended up cutting off all communication with me for over a year. During that time, I moved across the country to start graduate school.
After a couple of months, I went back to the city I had moved from to visit some friends. We went to an old college bar, and he walked right in and sat across from me. He said hi and acted like we'd just seen each other. I was baffled. At that point I'm a few drinks in and have no filter. I immediately confront him and tell him how much it hurt me that he cut off communication. He apologized and said he had no idea how much it had affected me. I forgave him.
The rest of the night went smoothly, and I even ended up spending the night with him but nothing happened. He dropped me off the next day, and from then on we've been in contact every day for three years. I've visited him, he's visited me. During the last visit, I asked whether we're dating and he said we are not. He doesn't want to date unless we live in the same city. That's totally understandable, as I've gone through long-distance one time too many. I'm coming toward the end of my degree and he is looking for a new job. He means so much to me and makes me happy, but I can't justify only looking for jobs in his city. Also, he wants to move out west. I just need some advice about where to go from here. Or do I need to wait and find out where we both get jobs before I can decide where this could be going? Is this relationship worth pursuing?
– We're dating, but we're not
Leave him out of your plans right now. Apply for jobs that sound good to you and try not to guess where he'll wind up. He's made it clear you're not a couple or parters in this search. I understand why he doesn't want to do long-distance, but he hasn't given you any indication that he wants to close the gap. He hasn’t said, "Let's try to be in the same place." It doesn't sound like he’s asked you whether you're open to moving west.
The big question is whether you want to continue this relationship at all. I mean, you do, clearly. You say he means a lot to you. But maybe it's time to find out how he feels in return. Because ... why not? You can tell him you'd be thrilled if the two of you landed in the same place so you can try this relationship for real. Then you can ask about his hopes and how he'd like you see you in his life.
If he gives you the old shrug emoji response, it might be time to let him go for good. It would be nice to find someone who can plan with you, as opposed to around you. This guy absorbs so much of your time and attention – you've communicated every day for three years! Imagine who and what you might find if you had that time for yourself.
– Meredith
