Dear Meredith,

I started dating this guy early December. Things started to move too fast and I broke things off that same month. At least I tried to – because he didn't want to end things and sort of pushed himself back into my life. Because of my loneliness and confusion, I just accepted it. January passed and I thought I was developing feelings for him until he started to pull away and asked to take things slow. That was around Valentine’s Day.

Then he explained that he was insecure that I might think of him differently because of his personality (dark sense of humor?) and the fact that he vapes (not a huge fan, but I don’t know why he thought he had to hide it from me). So we made up, but I’ve felt off after all that. We haven’t seen each other since March because of social distancing, and honestly I have not missed him a bit.

We’ve kept communicating, but I’ve refrained from showing any type of affection over text. I feel really guilty about it. We FaceTimed for the first time yesterday, and he kept saying how happy he was to see my face and how much he misses me, but I couldn’t say the same. I planned to break things off in person once social distancing lifts, but I don’t know how long this pandemic might last anymore. I honestly don't know what to say to him except that I can't really see a future together. He's a sweet guy and the sex is great, but something just seems to be missing. And yes, I probably need therapy, too.

– Social distancing out of a relationship