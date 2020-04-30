I don’t feel married

I've been married for less than a year and I don't "feel" married. My husband and I have been together for almost a decade. We were engaged for two years. I treated getting married as if I was renewing my driver's license – I'll get around to it. A month before the wedding, I was fighting with family and trying to make everyone happy. After the wedding, I couldn't stop obsessing about the things that went wrong. Since I got married, I haven't felt comfortable. I never understood what marriage was. I know I sound stupid, but I didn't realize how permanent everything is, and the sacrifices you have to make for another person. I started thinking about my life choices and all the regrets. I start imagining what my life would have been like if I had broken up with my husband years ago. I'm not happy career-wise and I'm not ready to have children even though I want them eventually. I've realized how selfish I've been throughout our relationship because I’ve been focused on my wants and needs. I feel guilty because my husband tells me how happy he is being married and how much he loves me. Meanwhile, I don't feel married. Marriage isn't something I'm excited about. I feel horrible about it. Why do people make such a big deal about getting married? I cringe when I see weddings/proposals now. I didn't feel like this a year ago. What happened to me? I wish I were different. I wish I were someone who could be excited about marriage – giddy, even. We haven't even gone on our honeymoon yet and I'm not really eager to plan it. I'm more concerned about getting a better job. I'm afraid that everything I've been writing points to divorce. I don't want to be a statistic. I want to feel better. I want to be better. – Married