My ex wants me to be his best friend

Hi Meredith,

My ex and I were best friends before we started dating, while we were both in college. (He graduated in December, I am still in college.) We spent almost every day together. We were both secretly into each other for about five months before we started dating. I fell very hard for him, and he did for me too. We promised that we would do everything we could to make it work, but if it didn't, we would always stay in each other's lives as each other's "number one fan."

After he got his first job, he moved to a city about an hour away. Before he got the job, he said he wanted us to still be together. Then he broke up with me out of nowhere. He said he was struggling with the fact we didn't live in the same city and probably wouldn't for a while. This was a week ago. He wants us to still be in each other's lives as best friends. He still wants us to text each day like we did when we were dating. He wants to send each other tweets, Instagram posts, and Snapchats. I'm still in love with him, and I still have hope we'll get back together. I don't know what would hurt me more – not speaking to him or still keeping him in my life knowing I'm not OK with the change in our relationship. During the day I tell myself it's fine and it's fun to talk to him — because we are friends. But I know I'm not fully OK with it because I cry about how we won't be the same as we were. I promised to be there for him but I'm very heartbroken, and I don't think I can authentically be his best friend and biggest supporter when I'm this hurt.

– Can I be my ex's best friend?