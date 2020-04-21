My friend doesn’t think I have a good relationship

How much should I listen to my friends? I'm in my late 30s and I've been dating a guy for almost four years. We don't live together, but we spend every weekend together. I love him and feel that he loves me, though he's never been able to say the words. He shows it through his kind acts, from making dinner to supporting me at events. He's said he doesn't want kids or marriage, and although I thought I wanted both of those things, I'm happy to let go of them in exchange for this relationship, which feels comfortable.

Despite the fact that he's not that great about giving complements, is pretty set in his ways, often has a double standard (i.e., expects me to hop to and be ready when he's ready to go somewhere, but if he's not ready when I am, he thinks it's not a big deal), he is also supportive of the things that are important to me, encouraging, hilarious, and sweet, thoughtful, and protective. I enjoy being with him and hanging out with him.

Recently we went on a trip, and when I got back I found out that the friend we visited had spoken to another friend of mine who then expressed concerns about this relationship. She thinks I can do better and has been rooting for me to end the relationship. My boyfriend is definitely quirky and not for everyone, but I was sad to hear that our mutual friend also was a bit worried. I do wish more of my friends liked him, asked after him, or included him in invitations. They have problems with his specific quirks – he's pretty private and reserved. I have to admit that I've googled gaslighting and emotional manipulation (red flags my friends have raised) to see if they ring true on my end or his, but they don't. Here's the question I struggle with: If I'm OK with a sort of traditional man taking the lead on all things, not getting married, not

having kids, not living together ... is it wrong?

– Wrong?