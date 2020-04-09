I was in a long and what I felt was healthy relationship for seven years. We went through college together. Then we moved to a different state. We made a home for ourselves with our dog. We had a routine. We talked about marriage and having kids – when the right time would be and how should we do it. After a year of planning, we eloped, just us in a small bed-and-breakfast town. I was content.

Not even a year into our marriage – which never felt real – we decided we were going to move again. I ended up getting a job first in our destination state. We had plans for him to keep looking, but in the meantime I moved first. I was scared and excited because I'd never been on my own.

I arrived alone and loved all of it. I felt strong and independent. I made friends and had a community. But I started to feel different about my husband; I didn't enjoy his company as much.

I did the next big relationship-killing move – I cheated, with nobody special. I gave into my fears and ruined the trust. I struggled to tell him until one day I came clean. Once I did, I felt I couldn't keep him – so I left him. I wronged him and I needed to be away from him. We got a divorce right before our first anniversary.

A year later, I still question everything, and I compare my new encounters with him constantly. I don't know why I fell out of love, I don't know why I ended it so fast without trying. I’m looking for answers (from the Love Letters podcast and anywhere I can find them).

– Questions