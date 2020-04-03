We're doing this series with mental health professionals who are answering questions about ... everything scary and weird about life right now. Both sessions have been really helpful and fantastic. You can find the videos (for free) at the bottom of this page . I hope they help you, too.

My girlfriend of three years (we're both 23) recently decided to leave me. Our three years were rough. We had fights over small things and they progressively got worse over the years. She always says I'm mean or rude when she's upset. I feel like she misinterprets my meaning and tone.

Recently we got into an argument. She said I was being mean, and I asked how was what I said mean when I was just asking a question. She got upset and said, "Don't ask why I'm mad if you’re just going to turn it around on me." This led to me being frustrated. I was doing laundry, and I start pulling the clothes out (I was being aggressive about it out of frustration), and some of the clothes hit her and she assumed I was throwing them at her. Things devolved and she told me to leave her alone. I got more frustrated and left to go to the bar (first time I’ve ever done this). I was frustrated and needed space. She left my clothes in the laundry facility at our apartment and locked me out. Then the next day sent me pictures of our used condoms and accused me of using them with other women. She then left town to go to her mom’s and continued to text me all the things I always do wrong and how abusive and mean I am. She said she'd pack her things and come get them next month.

I get upset when she doesn't let me explain the things I say. She won't meet in the middle and would rather have me apologize and take the blame for everything. She has yet to apologize for what she has done, accusations and all. I have apologized for my attitude four times through text. She's blocked me on social media and deleted all of our pictures together. Is there any hope?

– Let me explain