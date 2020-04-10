Hi Meredith,

Hope you're doing OK with all of this.

I have been in love with a friend for two years and regret not telling him my feelings. I never wanted to ruin our incredible friendship, but then he began going out with a colleague of ours – they've been "official" for eight months. I had hoped my feelings would fizzle but they haven't. And I try very hard to be friends with his girlfriend, but it's difficult. I missed my boat for sure, but I really miss the easy part of our friendship.

We all go to graduate school together and are now fishing up and and moving away. I won't see him for quite a while. But he guarantees we will talk every day. I have this speech in my head I want to tell him. Basically, I'd let him know how glad I am to have him in my life and that I'm so proud of him, but that I have underlying romantic feelings that won't go away, and out of respect for his relationship and my sanity, I think we shouldn't talk for a while. I’m so afraid of what saying that would do to us. I know how he is, and I feel like everything would change. He is an honest guy and would tell his partner, and I imagine she wouldn't want me talking to him again. What is the right/wise/choice here?

– Speechless