I can’t stop thinking about his ex

Hi Meredith,

I've been dating my partner for two years now, one of which felt very rocky. When I first met him (on Tinder) he had very close female friendships, and at the time I wasn't too bothered by this. That is, until the admissions deepened about how he felt about one woman in particular. She felt more like an ex he was not willing to let go of. At one point he even called her "the perfect [expletive] person."

Time and time again I have set more specific boundaries and explained my relationship philosophies and needs, and time and time again he as agreed to them – and then broken them. Last summer he actually slept with another friend of his, and I eventually forgave him, but in his state of crisis he called the particular friend I had deep issues with and they spoke on the phone for five hours!

I am otherwise really happy in this relationship. He is kind, open to communication and my

needs, he offers me a lot of warmth and love, and admits he is trying to grow in a way that honors his own needs – and I believe him and have seen it. So while I don't want to end things with him, I find myself FIXATED on this old friend of his (he has since entirely ended their friendship). I found a letter he wrote to her that almost seemed romantic, from about five months ago, and that was the last blowup in our relationship. I know I seem naive to believe he wasn't in love with this woman.

What I'm looking for is a way to let go of her myself. To stop letting her take up so much space and in my mind. She knows who I am, has never really asked my partner about me, and never seemed to care about our relationship or boundaries. I guess because she's never acknowledged me, I have pent up resentment. I know it's my partner’s responsibility to help me find my peace of mind, but I also know I've developed an unhealthy fixation on her – reading their old messages, looking on her social media pages, etc. I want to be free from it. Help.

– Fixated and frustrated