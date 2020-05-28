He doesn’t want to stay friends

I am in quite a tricky situation and I'm hoping that you can talk some sense into me. I've been in a relationship for three years, and my boyfriend is wonderful. He's sweet, he's thoughtful, and he almost never gets jealous – even when I spend a fair amount of time with my close guy friends. This brings me to Steve. He was my best friend, the first person I called when something happened. To be fair to Steve, it felt like our relationship was always on the verge of something more but never quite got there. I realized nothing was materializing (even though at the time I hoped it would) and started moving on, and eventually ended up in a wonderful relationship. Steve and I stayed great friends, often calling multiple times a week or having late night conversations. I was practically one of his roommates. The boyfriend never once minded, and I made sure to be completely transparent! At some point in the last year, my boyfriend and I decided to move to a new city for his job. I soon found a better job, a new house, and a really exciting chance to push myself outside of my comfort zone. When I told Steve that this was happening, he distanced himself completely. I never got any sort of goodbye or closure. Losing my best friend was incredibly sad. While I'm glad I have my partner, I still think about Steve almost every day (often checking in on him through our mutual friends). Unanswered text messages make it clear to me that he doesn't want to stay friends, even though I just cannot imagine my life without him in it. Six months have passed since I moved (and longer since we've had any contact); all I want to do is to pick up the phone and start where we left off. How do I move on from a friendship breakup – especially one where I'm not really sure what went wrong? Is it ever appropriate to reach out again? – Gone