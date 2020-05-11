My husband isn’t working very hard

My husband and I are in our 30s and have been together for five years, married for almost two. The economic downturn has hit our workplaces hard, and while we are currently both employed, we've each seen significant staff reductions in the last six weeks. Witnessing these layoffs and hardships at my company has inspired me to double down on my efforts to be a present, integral team member at work. I can't say the same for my husband.

In the last two weeks, he has casually mentioned that his manager has had to talk to him about him not meeting daily benchmarks. This has happened at least three times. He confessed to me that he's continued not to meet these benchmarks in spite of them being relatively easy to accomplish, if tedious. He is doing work and contributing in other areas, but per his own admission, not in ways that are easily quantified by a manager.

I am at a loss for his behavior. When he's mentioned his manager's comments to me, I've tried to calmly engage with him about his reluctance to work toward meeting goals, and he had a handful of excuses. Some legitimate – I am empathetic to a point because some of what he's asked to do does sound like fruitless busywork. But I also think he needs to either make that case to management and get their buy in, or just suck it up and do the work. I have confided that I am nervous about both of our jobs. He has heard me out to a point, but ultimately I’m told to back off and to stop trying to manage him. Ouch. I truly do not want to be his manager, but I am genuinely afraid of him losing his job. If he does, we become a one-income family with significant financial responsibilities in an expensive city.

Perhaps most concerning – I can't imagine how hard it would be to not seriously resent him. The kicker is that he is so smart, talented, and capable, but I feel like he has some weird block that's making him dig his heels in. I do not want my "nagging" to be part of the reason he digs in. I am not sure how to approach this with him in a way that doesn't feel patronizing or dismissive. In a world of unknowns and things we can't control, doing the basics of your job feels very within reach to me, and his apparent unwillingness to do it – or articulate why – has me at wits end. I would really value some feedback.

– the reluctant mrs. manager