I reached out to an ex and now …

I've been "dating" a man for five months. I use the term "dating" loosely. A month ago, I asked him what we were. How would he introduce me to a friend? His response was that I worry too much. Nearly half a year in and I've never met any of his family. I haven't even met his roommate, who is often present when I’m at his apartment. He's a nice guy. Respectful. Makes me laugh, but still.

Fast forward to last week. I don't know why. I wasn't dwelling on this, I hadn't been thinking about it for days or weeks, but I reached out to a man I've known for 20 years. We were really close in high school, always together, always laughing. In our 20s we went on a date once, but at the time I lived in another city hours away, and aside from a goodnight kiss, nothing ever came of it. But I have loved this man for two decades. He's seen me through highs and crippling lows. We grew apart years ago when I was in grad school and was pushing everyone away, pretending the relationship I was in wasn't toxic and abusive. He was wrapped up in a toxic marriage that lasted for years.

Again, I have no idea why I reached out but I’m so glad I did. Everything picked right back up, as if years had not in fact passed since we last spoke. I've had a few long-term relationships in my life, including a long marriage to my son's father, but I have never felt for anyone the way I feel for this man.

So, I suppose my question is twofold. Am I crazy, and if not, how do I break things off with this other man? There's nothing inherently wrong there, and I do care about him, but it pales in comparison to what I've felt for years and am experiencing again now. How do I, in the midst of COVID-19, compassionately tell someone they're fine, but this other person is better?

– Meredith