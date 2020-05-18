What did I do wrong?
I met this guy online just before lockdown. We had plans to meet each other a few weeks after we starting chatting, but unfortunately we did not make it. We thought lockdown might last a month, so we kept in contact with each other every day and it was fun and great. Until lockdown was extended – and things started looking bleak.
I started asking myself, "Are we going to remain in contact like this every day forever and develop feelings for each other before meeting?" We discussed this and we painfully agreed to reduce our contact to email. We decided to give each other space, not put all eggs in one basket, and leave it to faith. We also agreed that if we met someone else, we would make it clear to each other.
A week after making this decision – and of writing very, very long emails to each other – I received one out of the blue that said we are a mismatch, there is something missing, and all of this this has to end. I was shocked.
I called him and he was extremely cold and said he was sorry, he respected me, but he cannot control his feelings. He asked me not to contact him, but he sounded confused. I was calm but very teary, and when I asked him whether it was another girl, he said no. I asked him if I said anything that put him off, and then ... silence. Then I asked him what he wants and he responded with more silence. Finally I asked him whether there is anything I should learn from this experience and do better if I meet someone else ... more silence. I said I was trying to understand what happened, and he became defensive and angry, telling me to stop trying to psychoanalyze him. I said OK and he hung up. It's been a week and there has been no contact. What a shame. I would love to meet this man in person and understand what went wrong. Is it possible he needed space and could also not see this through a pandemic? What can I do? He surely can't judge me when he's never met me.
Let this go and stop looking for specific answers. He told you you're a mismatch, which is all you need to know. It would be nice to understand how he came to that conclusion, but his silence says plenty about why this relationship wouldn't meet your needs. You do not want to be with someone who shuts you out and refuses to answer questions. That means you shouldn't be fighting to keep him around (at a distance).
This is a really hard time to get to know someone new. Some people escalated their not-so-serious courtships to have a partner in quarantine. I'm sure a bunch of those people are coping with what it means to put that much pressure on one untested relationship.
Others, like you, have tried to extend the courtship process so that when it's safe to go outside, there's someone waiting. But in your case, you and this man never even got the chance to meet. You might have had one date and said meh.
You can be sad about this, but please spend more time thinking about what might be next. Scroll through an app, even if it's just to remind yourself that there are a ton of single people out there who, like you, are waiting for the other side of this. Do not pore over your emails to figure out what you said wrong. Force yourself to look ahead.
Featured Comment
"If I had to guess, the overanalysis when you two hadn't even met killed it. It sounds like when the shutdown extended, you wanted to create parameters instead of just letting things grow - or wane - organically. 'Painfully agreed' sounds overwrought and you two hadn't even met yet! And if it was "painful" obviously it wasn't something either of you really wanted. Getting to know someone should be fun and carefree." – dangleparticiple