My 8-year relationship was a secret

I know that I am setting myself up for judgement, but I'm OK with that because I really need advice.

Eight years ago I began an online relationship with a high school friend. (We are now 45 and 46). For a while we just talked, then flirted, and then about four months in, it became physical. It didn't take long for me to fall completely in love with him. The problem is, he was married. Over the eight years, we maintained a secret, crazy-hot relationship. But he was controlling and not always nice to me, I gave more than he did, and it was always on his terms. Always.

I could not message him unless he messaged me first, and I could never call. I lived by these rules for eight years. Until it ended.

Its been over for a few weeks and I am having a hard time moving on or letting go. I can't properly mourn the loss of a relationship that no one knows that I was even in. He is still married and I am miserable. It was a weird and awful relationship that should not have been, but I still love him. How do I move on from this? How do I let go and stop hurting? I have unfriended him on Facebook and stopped following his other social media. And thanks to the coronavirus, I don't see him out now, but that will change eventually. Any advice on how to not love him anymore?

– Still in love