My family doesn’t want me to get divorced

Hi Meredith,

I'm 28 years old and struggling. For years I've lived my life caring too much about what others thought, especially my very traditional family. I married young and I've fallen out of love with my husband. I love him but no longer desire him. He will always have a place in my heart because I feel like I've grown up with him to become the person I am today.

We've gone to therapy for three years and I've tried my hardest, but I cannot rekindle the love I had when we met. I'm no longer the person he met at 21. He is aware of this and has struggled to accept the downfall of our marriage. I also found the courage to open up to my family members about this. They are so set in their ways; my mother shrugged it off and asked me what I've done wrong. She went on to say that "all relationships are difficult, deal with it."

When I'm at my lowest, all I want to know is that I'll have my family to lean on. Sadly, that is not my case. She went on to go behind my back and speak poorly of me to my husband and blame me for the downfall. She thinks I should try harder or stay in the marriage so others don't speak negatively about me. In our culture, it’s taboo to even get a divorce. But I want to break that mentality and live my life in peace and find self-love.

This was a few months ago, and I've been saving money to move out on my own. I'm terrified to leave, as this would be the first time living on my own (I left my house "the proper" way and got married). How do I move forward with such a big step without the support of my family? How much is enough for me to know I'll be financially secure to be on my own? And lastly, how do I finally end the toxic behavior of pleasing others and caring about their criticism? Please, I need support now more than ever. Even if that means asking a stranger.

- A Broken Soul