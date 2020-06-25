Should I hold on to this long-distance relationship?

Dear Meredith,

I love my best friend, but I am unsure if pursuing a relationship is the right move for us. My best friend is also my ex. We dated for almost two years in college and tried to do long-distance while we attended different universities. In all honesty, we were both really inexperienced and didn’t know how to be in a relationship while prioritizing our own self-discovery. I felt that I put more effort into the relationship than he did, but in hindsight, I also know that I unfairly expected him to be a mind reader.

We became so passive and did not know how to handle the stress of being in a long-distance relationship. He doesn't like talking or planning for the future, and we aren't sure if we'll even be together after college. We still want to do Peace Corps after we graduate, and we both have plans to attend grad school.

I love him, but I am unsure of how serious I should be about him. For now we have decided we're technically in an "open relationship" because we still love each other, but have other commitments. We want to learn to communicate our expectations and boundaries with each other in a way that is conducive for dating. But I want him to decide by the end of next year if he wants a relationship with me. I love him, but is it foolish to wait for a better time? Should I let us try to find a balance and reconcile what we could do better? Or cut him off completely, despite knowing how painful it will be again?

– Healing From The Past