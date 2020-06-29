I’m in the middle of my daughter’s marriage
My concern is my daughter. She's married to a smart guy who has been a great father figure to her two daughters. My daughter is a sweet, caring, empathetic woman — with everyone except her husband and her daughters.
She has confided in me that he is emotionless with her – no hugs, kisses, or sex. She harbors a lot of anger and takes it out on her husband. They have been married 10 years. He has confided in me that while he acknowledges her pain and disappointment, he can't maintain affectionate feelings for her because of the way she treats him. He's been to a counselor; she adamantly refuses to go.
Part of her anger, I feel, is that when she was in college, she became pregnant and her education was put aside while the father of her baby, whom she married first. He finished his studies, secured a job, then went about his pursuit of happiness – golf, kayaking, skydiving, archery, martial arts – while she was stuck at home with two children. They divorced.
Her current husband puts up with her ranting and negligible domestic skills, entertains her daughters, maintains the household, and says he's thankful that marrying her gave him the opportunity to be a parent. I listen to both of them, praise him for his devotion, and advise her to go to a counselor because I don't have the answers. She says she's tried everything to make him understand her feelings. I say she hasn't tried everything if she hasn't seen a counselor. He doesn't want a divorce. She tells him to go live with his parents. I’d hate to lose a son-in-law, but I also hate to see him endure this.
I really do keep my nose out of it except to listen when either one calls me. It's not my problem to solve. He doesn't have a switch to turn on to make him romantic, and she doesn't have one to turn off her feelings of needing affection. I feel for both of them, but I don't think either one will change.
– Stuck
"It's not my problem to solve."
You know this, but they're making it difficult to believe it. You've become the sounding board for two married people who need more help than you can give. If you've hit a point where your role in their marriage is bringing you unhappiness, please set boundaries. You can tell them (even your daughter) that you can't have some of these conversations anymore. You can make it clear when you're not in the mood.
People are going to say this isn't a love letter. It's not what we usually talk about here. But it's an important question, and one that will be familiar to people who turn into unqualified couples therapists for those who refuse to go. Your daughter is hitting a wall over and over again. Unfortunately, she's taking you with her. It's not your job to fix her marriage – or to save it. Your best bet, when you are up to talking to her, is to ask her practical questions. If her husband moves to his parents, would she want to get divorced? How would she manage her home? Allow her to play it all out.
Also know that if he decides to leave, you don't have to let go of him forever. I don't think you'd be losing a son-in-law. You can keep that connection.
You can also seek counseling on your own. This is clearly a tiring experience, and sometimes helpers need support from a professional. Maybe at some point you can bring your daughter to an appointment. It might feel different if it's all about you.
These people are stuck in their routine and they've made you part of it. Practice saying no and maybe focus on the grandkids. That might be a more useful way to help.
– Meredith
Readers? How do you get out of being in the middle?
Featured Comment
"Your daughter is only nice to peripheral people in her life because it is an act. Her way of manipulating. She can always point out how nice she is to others when she craps on the actual people she should be being good to. Tell her this. Tell her you see it and are not falling for it anymore. As her mother, tell her not to speak to you until she starts seeing a therapist. You may not be able to save her marriage, but for her children's sake she should be called out on this behavior." – TheNurse