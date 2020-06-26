Is she interested in me … or marriage?

Meredith,

I'm a 30-year-old man and I started seeing a woman in early March. We get along great, so I definitely think there could be long-term potential. We live close by and, since the lockdown, have been seeing each other nearly every night after working from home. This has caused our relationship to move quickly, way faster than the ones I’ve had in the past. For example, we have already had Zoom hangouts to meet each of our parents. This is why I’m writing.

Because things have progressed so quickly, I am starting to wonder if she is in a rush to get married and start a family before really evaluating if I am best for her. For example, she recently told me (half-jokingly) that when she turned 28 last year and moved to Boston for a new job, she was "on a mission" to find a husband. She shows me her friends' Facebook posts of their babies and talks as if she is "so far behind," as if having kids is a race. It sounds like her past boyfriends were not compatible at all, yet the relationships lasted way too long because she fought to make them work instead of moving on.

I feel that since I meet the minimum requirements around career, religion, attractiveness, etc., she has already made up her mind about our future. I think she’s great, but we definitely still have more work to do before committing to a life together. How can I tell if she is looking for a husband or if she really wants ME?

– Rushing