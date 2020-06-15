I thought I’d be in another relationship by now

I got divorced about six years ago. Since then, I haven't dated, had sex (or even kissed a man), or had a relationship of any kind. I am a mother to three children and I have a busy job. I'm 47. My job is part of the issue – I hate the idea of putting my face on dating websites.

I have met a couple of men, however, through that method, and it's never really proceeded beyond first dates. One guy sent me unsolicited pics. That was kind of a funny/extreme story to tell people, I suppose. I declined his kind offers. I've found the entire process totally demoralizing.

I am perfectly cool with meeting strangers. I'm not an awkward or a weird person, but whatever vibe I'm giving off, they're not interested. The worst part is that I don't find a lot of these men very attractive, but I've tried to be positive and friendly, and then when I get rejected by them, and I don't even think they are super-amazing, it really knocks me around.

I've found men don't approach you in real life because of the apps. I think there definitely must be something wrong with me. In fact, my ex-husband said that to me at the height of our divorce – "nobody will ever want you." I was indignant and was sure that would not be the case. But it is the case, and it seems he was right. Strangely, a big part of why we divorced was that I was so desperate to find love and someone who cared for me. I was so hopeful this could still occur and that I hadn't ran out of time, but I fear I have. It wounds me a good deal, as I don’t have a close family. My whole life I've secretly dreamed of finding someone who would care for me. I don't really see my life changing. How do I make peace with this?

– Alone