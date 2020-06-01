I want more quality time

Hi Meredith!

I'm a single mom. I’ve been single for five years. Eight months ago, I met a single dad on a dating app. He’s a good guy ... responsive, reliable, fun when we used to go out before the quarantine, a great dad to his daughter. As single-working parents, having time to date is very difficult. We see each other for a few hours about once a week, but at times, because of the kid schedules or holidays, etc., we can go a few weeks without seeing each other.

My primary love language is quality time, so even though I understand and sometimes it’s my schedule, it drives me batty not seeing him more. I’ve also only met his daughter once, for 30 seconds, while picking something up at his house. Also, we've not really said "I love you." I’ve probably only heard "you look nice" as a compliment twice since we started dating. Words of affirmation are my other language. He does other nice things … makes me dinner a lot and refuses to let me pay for anything when we go out. My concern is that (1) our love languages are too different to be compatible and/or (2) he's not emotionally available. I've brought our lack of time together up on a couple of occasions and he’s always very sweet, but nothing has changed. I also brought the "I love you" thing up and he said he feels that way, but has a hard time saying it and is afraid of what it means. Please help!

Am I being too needy or too accommodating?

– A bad dater