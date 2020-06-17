What’s with all the sexts?

Hi Meredith,

I have a hypothetical question I really want everyone's input on.

A man and woman who met before – but didn't feel any sparks – resume texting out of the blue. He reaches out to her. Given the issues going with with social distancing and the fact that they are not meeting up, the texts continue and the messages get pretty steamy. But both parties also learn new things about each other.

It's all really nice until the man becomes fixated on the sex stuff. One area of interest, in particular. It's to the point where the woman feels that the getting-to-know you piece of this is is merely novelty.

Why do men do this? Why fixate? Does it mean the man is out for only one thing and not a relationship? Is it because the woman allowed the conversation to get so hot? Is it too much too soon? It's just tiring hearing it so often. It was understood the first time. Should it simply be interpreted that they have different expectations, so this connection is dead in the water?

– Tell Me Please